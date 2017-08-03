× Victim in fatal shooting at 7-Eleven in Madison identified as 32-year-old Waukesha man

MADISON — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, August 3rd releasing the name of the homicide victim from the fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Madison. The man can be identified as 32-year-old Kendrith Young of Waukesha.

The incident occurred on August 2nd and was reported to authorities at or about 12:15 a.m. Chief Mike Koval says the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police say two suspects wearing masks walked up to the victims, pointed their guns at point blank range and began shooting. At least 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Koval says the suspects came to the store to shoot the victims, not to rob the 7-Eleven.

This death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.