We Energies crews called out to gas leak near 16th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews were called out to the area of 16th and Hadley Thursday morning, August 3rd to deal with a gas leak.

Authorities were called out to the area around 8:45 a.m. after a contractor hit a service line.

Some residents in the area were temporarily evacuated. At this time, everyone has been allowed back into their homes.

No additional details have been released.

