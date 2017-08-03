× “We’re just going to get wet:” Showers didn’t dampen spirits at opening day of State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Clouds and rain left people scrambling for cover on the opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair — Thursday, August 3rd. But Mother Nature’s wrath did not seem to discourage anyone from heading out to West Allis.

When it comes to getting caught in the rain, some people love it, tolerate it or don’t care for it.

“The young people can have a lot of fun. But you know, we older people have to take care of our health,” said one fair goer.

Day one of the fair was met with heavy downpours in the morning and afternoon. Those in attendance say they ready in case there’s another round of showers.

“We have our little poncho and then we’re just going to get wet and we’ll be happy about that,” said another fair goer.

People like Janet Tesh took her grandchildren to this year’s newest attraction, the Wonder Wheel. Others took the opportunity to take in some of the goodies the state fair has to offer — and of course, view the many farm animals competing in this year’s shows.

Chaperones watching over the Junior Dairy Show say this year’s opening day weather doesn’t compare to last year’s.

“Last year, we had power outages. We had kids scared of storms. We had cattle freaking and kids freaking [out]. So there’s never a dull moment.”

The Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday, August 13th.