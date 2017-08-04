4 in custody in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured MPD officer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four people have been taken into custody following a hit-and-run crash that injured a MPD motorcycle officer near 27th Clybourn. They are two 17-year-old males, a 19-year-old male. and a 21-year-old male.

Meanwhile, officials are also releasing a surveillance picture of the vehicle involved in that hit-and-run crash.

The 1st attached picture is of the striking vehicle, believed to be a 2012-2017 Mazda CX-5 with a Wisconsin plate of 511-RNY.

Below is a stock photo of the car.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was located around 6:20 p.m. on August 3 following a pursuit that ended in the neighborhood near 28th and Clarke.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.