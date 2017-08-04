× “A lot of red flags:” Police investigate after girls say they were approached by man seeking models

WEST BEND — West Bend police are issuing a warning after two teenagers were approached by a suspicious man. They said he claimed to work for a modeling agency, and told them he was looking for girls for a music video. He even asked for nude photos.

It happened Tuesday night, August 1st. There were two separate instances where two 16-year-old girls said they were approached by a suspicious man — and police are now investigating.

Police say around 9:00 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man in the parking lot at Buffalo Wild Wings. He claimed to work for a modeling agency and said he was looking for girls for a rap music video.

Fifteen minutes later, near 15th and Washington, a similar encounter occurred in a gas station parking lot. A 16-year-old girl was approached by a man who made the same pitch.

In one case, he asked for nude photos.

“Asking them to model and send pictures, that’s classic,” Wendy Smith with the Washington County Anti-Trafficking Advocates said.

Experts like Smith say in these cases, all signs point to attempted sex trafficking.

“The technique described in these particular situations does raise a lot of red flags,” Smith said.

Smith’s organization helps spread information about the issue from her Hartford shop.

“It explains how easy it is to happen right in our own communities,” Smith said.

Smith said these two cases should open eyes, and prompt parents to talk to their kids.

“A lot of people assume that it’s not happening out here and it is,” Smith said. “We should definitely be aware of it and track this guy down and find out what the intention was.”

Police said the suspect identified himself as “Trey.” He’s described as an African-American man who is 20 to 30 years old, with a beard and stocky build. He was driving a four-door sedan, silver or light blue in color with rust on the bottom, and no front license plate.