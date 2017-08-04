MILWAUKEE -- The car rental is getting a high-tech makeover -- with cars you rent and control right from your phone. Rich Demuro explains in today's Tech Smart report.
Car you rent and control right from your phone
-
Bluetooth connected running sneakers coach you every step of the way
-
Puptimize App helps you train your dog
-
Watch live TV with Hulu
-
Did you know your iPhone can double as a magnifying glass?
-
High tech kiosks copy house, car keys at a discount
-
-
Social media tips to build up your business
-
Talk hands-free: How you can connect your smartphone to any old car’s dashboard
-
Amazon’s new TV combines over the air channels and streaming apps
-
Google shows off new smarts at I/O 17
-
Video doorbell pioneer Ring expands with more home security options
-
-
Don’t fall for this tech support scam targeting PC users
-
Masks, effects and frames: Fun with Facebook’s new camera feature
-
5 tools to help protect your privacy online