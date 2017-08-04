Full U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to hear appeal of Brendan Dassey’s overturned conviction
CHICAGO — The full U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear state prosecutors’ appeal of Brendan Dassey’s overturned conviction, according to WLUK.
In June, three of the court’s judges ruled 2-1 to uphold the decision vacating Dassey’s conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Prosecutors then asked the full court to review the decision. The court granted the request on Friday, August 4th, setting aside the June ruling.
Oral arguments are set for September 26th in Chicago, according to WLUK.
Dassey has remained in prison while the appeals process continues. His lawyers had argued the full court should not hear the case and that he should be freed.
Dassey’s case gained national attention with the 2015 release of the Netflix series “Making A Murderer,” which casts doubt on his conviction in the case. Both Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery are serving life sentences in prison for their roles in Halbach’s murder. They were convicted in separate trials in 2007.