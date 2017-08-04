× Full U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to hear appeal of Brendan Dassey’s overturned conviction

CHICAGO — The full U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear state prosecutors’ appeal of Brendan Dassey’s overturned conviction, according to WLUK.

In June, three of the court’s judges ruled 2-1 to uphold the decision vacating Dassey’s conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Prosecutors then asked the full court to review the decision. The court granted the request on Friday, August 4th, setting aside the June ruling.