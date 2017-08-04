How sweet! Officers deliver giant teddy bear, ice cream, other gifts to 8-year-old injured in shooting

MILWAUKEE — How sweet! Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, August 4th surprised an eight-year-old girl who has been through a lot.

According to MPD, Destiny was injured Monday night, July 31st when a fight among teenagers down the block escalated, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

One round struck Destiny, who was playing in front of her house near 47th and Center.

MPD officers returned to the area Friday with their “pol-ice cream truck” — handing out ice cream to residents on the block and surprising Destiny with a giant teddy bear and other presents.

Officers and members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s faith-based partnership also provided information regarding resources on trauma-informed care to the family.