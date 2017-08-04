JK Rowling is the world’s highest paid author for 2017

JK Rowling made $95 million this year, making her the world’s highest paid author for 2017.

The author of the Harry Potter series has topped Forbes’ highest-paid authors list three times since 1999.

But it has been a decade since Rowling has held the top spot. Earnings include sales from print, e-book and audiobook sales.

Other authors in the top ten include Dan Brown, who wrote the Da Vinci Code with 20-million, Stephen King with 15 million and Paula Hawkins who wrote ‘The Girl on the Train’ with 13 million dollars.

Forbes notes that the listed earnings were before taxes and other fees.