MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after a pursuit following a carjacking that ended on the Franklin/Oak Creek border.

Milwaukee police said it began around 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4th near 27th and Chambers.

The pursuit ended 20 minutes later near S. 27th and Sycamore at the Franklin/Oak Creek border — where the man was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

