Milwaukee man has claimed top prize in SuperCash! drawing from Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Lottery indicates James Robinson of Milwaukee matched all six numbers in the Wednesday, August 2nd SuperCash! drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

Robinson purchased his winning ticket at Hampton Beer & Liquor Mart at 7410 West Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Wednesday’s winning SuperCash! numbers were: 1, 3, 4, 14, 15 and 22.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.