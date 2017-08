× Police: 25-year-old man shot, wounded near 6th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — A man walking in the neighborhood near 6th and Meinecke in Milwaukee was shot early Friday, August 4th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking suspects.

