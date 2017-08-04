Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know

Stay-put solutions: Tips to keep your makeup from melting off

Posted 9:53 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23AM, August 4, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- It's nice an cool out on this Friday, August 4th, which make it easier for your look to last. But on most summer days, do you feel like you're doing everything you can to stop your makeup from melting off? Local blogger Pamela Kieck has some stay-put solutions.