Suspicious package at IRS building in Kansas City sickens 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A division of the Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation after a suspicious package in the mailroom sickened about 10 people at the sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Federal Protective Services, which responds to terrorism and criminal acts against U.S. government infrastructure, opened the investigation after responding to IRS building Friday morning, Homeland Security spokeswoman Lucy Martinez said.

The building was not evacuated and returned to normal business about two hours after the incident began.

A hazardous materials team took possession of the package, Martinez said. Further details about its contents haven’t been released.

About 10 people reported feeling ill, including vomiting and sweating, after the package arrived at the building, said Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett. Two of those people were taken to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were in good condition, spokeswoman Laurel Gifford said.

Garrett said the Fire Department checked the package for gasses and fumes but didn’t find anything.