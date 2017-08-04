Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know

Wisconsin’s Tony Granato to coach US men’s hockey at Olympics

Posted 10:10 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:25AM, August 4, 2017

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 07: Assistant coach Tony Granato and head coach Mike Babcock of the Detroit Red Wings on the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 7, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Red Wings defeated the Coyotes 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Wisconsin’s Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994.

Detroit Red Wings executive Chris Chelios, Yale coach Keith Allain, Boston University assistant Scott Young and former Buffalo Sabres coach Ron Rolston will make up Granato’s staff. Longtime USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson will serve as general manager.

USA Hockey announced the appointments at a news conference Friday.

Granato was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Johannson was on the management staff for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and has been GM for the world juniors and world championships.