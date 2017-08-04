“Very helpful:” MHD’s “Back-to-School Fair” gets kids and parents ready for a brand new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With temperatures in the 60s Friday, August 4th, it felt almost fall-like, so for some, it was the perfect day to prepare for the new school year. The Milwaukee Health Department hosted a Back-to-School Fair, providing providing required immunizations, free school supplies and more.

"It is very helpful," Amanda Nash said.

With a 10-year-old, a seven-year-old, and a three-year-old -- Nash has her hands full. She said she's grateful for the fair at North Division High School.

"You're a single mother of three. It can be kind of rough coming up with school supplies," Nash said.

From backpacks to pens and paper, and even free haircuts, along with vision and dental screenings -- the annual Back-to-School Fair hosted by the Milwaukee Health Department was all about ensuring families have free and easy access to the resources they need.

"The more children we reach, the better their attendance will be at school. The better their health outcomes are going to be, and the healthier it is going to be for everybody," Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Lead testing kits were made available for families thanks to Molina Healthcare. Students could also receive free immunizations.

"Knowing the parents are responsible and stepping forward to make sure their kids are immunized is very, very important," Mayor Barrett said.

A record 90 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools students are in compliance with state law.

"1,000 of those immunizations were given right here at these health fairs," Bevan Baker, commissioner of health said.

The fair also connected families with health care providers so students can be successful.

"Sometimes you forget to make all the many different appointments that you have to," Nash said.

There will be a second Back-to-School Fair on the south side -- on Friday, August 11th at Hayes Bilingual School. CLICK HERE for more information.