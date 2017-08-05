× 13 hurt in 3 separate crashes involving 10 total vehicles on I-94 near Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS — Thirteen people were hurt in three separate crashes involving a total of 10 vehicles on I-94 near Lake Mills Saturday, August 5th.

It began with a crash around 8:30 a.m. on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 254.

According to WMTV, Jefferson County sheriff’s officials and Lake Mills authorities responded to the crash, which involved 13 injuries. It happened when a Pontiac Grand Prix was headed westbound on I-94 and drifted to the median shoulder. The driver then overcorrected and lost control, colliding with the guard rail and coming to rest.

The driver of the Grand Prix wasn’t hurt.

A secondary crash then occurred involving four vehicles. Six people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. This crash completely blocked the westbound lanes of I-94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling these two crashes.

Another secondary crash happened at Mile Parker 255.8, as a result of the backups. Five vehicles were involved, according to WMTV, and seven people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

This crash also completely blocked the westbound lanes of I-94.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.

The backup from these crashes reached up to 8.5 miles. All lanes were reopened by 10:00 a.m.