200+ families pick up pre-packaged school supplies from “School-Pak” in Brown Deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- It's almost time for another school year -- and parents are getting prepareed.

Between 200 and 300 families on Saturday, August 5th picked up their school supplies from School-Pak. The company distributed boxes at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brown Deer.

School-Pak received school supply lists from teachers and packages items for parents, helping to ease the back-to-school transition and make shopping more convenient.

Inside the boxes was everything a student needs to succeed in class, including spiral notebooks and colored pencils.

School-Pak officials said they received an unusual request from a teacher this year.

"We did get a request from a school to ask for toilet paper. We do provide Kleenex, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, different types of GLAD bags, so a lot of different things that way, but that was the strangest thing to happen this year," Gene Schulist said.

School-Pak officials said their prices are competitive, and are close to what you'd see in big box stores.