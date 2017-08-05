× 90-year-old man killed when his vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle in Washington County

TOWN OF FARMINGTON — A 90-year-old man died Saturday, August 5th in a crash in the Town of Farmington in Washington County. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said this was the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year.

The crash happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway XX and Jay Road.

Initial information indicated the crash involved two vehicles, and elderly patients.

One vehicle had stopped in the ditch off the road, and the second was in the shoulder. Officials learned of serious injuries and one operator trapped in his vehicle.

A 90-year-old man died, and his passenger suffered significant injury.

The operator of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and didn’t have to be taken to the hospital.

An initial investigation has revealed the 90-year-old man was headed eastbound on Jay Road, and his vehicle stopped at the stop sign controlling eastbound traffic. As he stopped, a southbound vehicle on County Highway XX was approaching Jay Road. There was no stop sign for this vehicle.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle driven by the 90-year-old man headed east into the intersection and was T-boned by the southbound vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Officials said failure to yield the right-of-way is believed to be the cause of this crash. Speed and alcohol were not factors.

Meanwhile, the fourth traffic fatality in Washington County involved a 19-year-old Germantown man, identified as Dante Beal, who died at the hospital on August 4th after a crash involving his motorcycle on State Highway 167/Holy Hill Road, west of County Highway CC in the Town of Erin. The crash happened back on July 17th.