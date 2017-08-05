August 5th
“Can’t believe it’s been 5 years:” Prayers at Sikh Temple after 6 killed by white supremacist in 2012
“I remember:” Weekend events to commemorate 5-year anniversary of Sikh Temple shooting
August 4
2 charged in shooting death of 16-year-old boy, which happened during confrontation outside corner store
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded near 5th and North
Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought
“This doesn’t happen around here:” Shots fired by ATF agent during traffic stop
Victim in fatal shooting at 7-Eleven in Madison identified as 32-year-old Waukesha man
“She’s driving my baby daddy’s car!” Charges filed after fatal shooting at gas station in Milwaukee
Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee
MPD: 1 person taken to hospital following shooting near MLK and Locust
Can you help? Milwaukee police searching for 3 suspects wanted in south side shooting