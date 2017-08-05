“Everything was ruined:” Flood victims in Burlington can now apply for monetary assistance with repairs

BURLINGTON — The water has receded after historic flooding in Burlington in Racine County in July, but help continues to come in for victims who are dealing with expensive, unexpected repairs.

“Our basement took on 44 inches of water. Everything was ruined,” Jean Barry said.

The clean-up has been costly for some.

“To the tune of about $200,000,” Barry said.

Ed Nadolski, VP of the Burlington Community Fund said several feet of water gushed into the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park — near Echo Lake.

“Our lower level was infiltrated,” Nadolski said.

The Fox River in Burlington crested at record levels — and the community continues to assist with the recovery.

“We knew we had to mobilize and get these resources to them quickly,” Nadolski said.

Officials with the Burlington Community Fund and Veterans Terrace rallied their resources.

“We had a significant anonymous donation,” Nadolski said.

And on Saturday morning, August 2nd, residents filled out applications for a grant.

“It’s open to both homeowners and renters — up to $10,000 per household,” Nadolski said.

It’s money that’s desperately needed.

“I was really grateful when I heard about this because we’re basically retired and living on Social Security money. We’ve incurred a lot of expense,” Barry said.

The money will be allocated based on a number of factors.

“One would be household income, the number of people in the household. Two, the amount of damage they had. We are placing higher priority to damage to necessary household utilities, furnaces, water heaters, bedding and clothing, those types of things. We want the money to have as great an impact to as many as possible,” Nadolski said.

If you live in Burlington and missed the flood relief grant processing event, you have until August 8th to fill out the application and return it.

CLICK HERE to access the application.

We’re told money should be doled out in about a month.