“Great atmosphere:” It’s Packers vs. Packers at Lambeau Field on Family Night

GREEN BAY — For the first time this season, the Green Bay Packers took to Lambeau Field Saturday, August 5th for Family Night — and the place was packed for the Packers vs. Packers scrimmage.

Family Night involves practice — but it’s practice inside Lambeau Field. It’s a pretty big night for the young Packers, looking to show their coaches, teammates and the fans what they can do.

“It’s a great atmosphere — all the kids, the families. It’s a different atmosphere, so it’s a great experience. I don’t know that we could possible do a better job of preparing them to play in a preseason game next Thursday than what they are going to experience. It’s an incredible environment. It’s exactly what you are looking for and the, frankly, history will tell you that the quality of practice reflects that,” Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said.

Because it was the Packers vs. the Packers, there would be no winners or losers. And the Packers certainly hoped for no injuries.

Packers officials did have to clear the bowl at Lambeau Field Saturday due to storms — but they said the hope was it would be a brief delay.

