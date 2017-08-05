Humane Society cares for Lionel, a Great Horned Owl caught up in a volleyball net

CALEDONIA — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center are caring for an owl who got himself into quite the predicament!

According to WHS officials, Lionel, who is a Great Horned Owl, was found Friday, August 4th by a “very caring, determined person” who was able to rescue him from a volleyball net in Caledonia, and bring him to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for treatment.

WHS officials said upon his admission, Lionel was highly stressed, dehydrated and exhausted. He’s being given fluids for his dehydration, medication for his pain, and he’s “resting comfortably” in the ICU, officials said Saturday.

