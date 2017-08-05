× Man pulled from water at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant, taken to hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man was pulled from the water at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant in Racine County Saturday, August 5th.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the man was pulled from the water by good Samaritans.

A dive team responded, but never entered the water.

The man was taken to the hospital from the scene. His condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.