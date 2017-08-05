× Police: 1 shot, injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side; circumstances under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, August 5th on city’s northwest side.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. near Chambers and Mother Simpson Way.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.