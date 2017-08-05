Police seek suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins near Reservoir and Killian Place in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Police said shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5th a caller reported the windows had been smashed on her vehicle and several others in the area.

Investigators are working to determine the total number of vehicles damaged.

Suspects are being sought by MPD.

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.