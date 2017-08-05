Recognize her? Police seek female suspect caught on camera stealing Toppers delivery vehicle

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are seeking a suspect, accused of stealing a Toppers Pizza delivery vehicle.

It happened Saturday, August 5th around 5:00 p.m.

According to police, a female delivery driver came back from a delivery and parked in the back of the store. She left her vehicle running with the keys inside, and went into the store.

A female suspect, walking from a nearby Walgreens store, got into the Toppers vehicle and took off.

Police have released surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect.

The vehicle that was stolen is a 2016 silver Kia Rio with WI plates: 288-ZCE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police.