× Located: 69-year-old Winneconne man found safe after Silver Alert issued

WINNECONNE — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday, August 5th for 69-year-old Jay Rust — missing from Winneconne.

Shortly after the alert was issued, we learned Rust was found safe.

There was concern after Rust left early Saturday morning and hadn’t had any contact with family or friends.

Again — he has been located.

Authorities thank you for helping to spread the word.