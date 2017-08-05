Silver Alert: 72-year-old Milwaukee woman missing since Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee for 72-year-old Georgia Portwood.

Officials say Portwood was last seen in the neighborhood near 37th and Sheridan Ave in Milwaukee. That was just around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4th.

Portwood is described as a black woman,standing 5’9″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has a brown eyes and short curly gray hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black flip-flops.

Officials say Portwood has a scar on the front of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.