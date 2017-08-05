× Silver Alert: 76-year-old Racine man has not returned from morning walk

RACINE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man missing from Racine.

According to authorities, Cesario Cisneros left for a walk on Saturday morning, August 5th and he has not returned.

He was last seen near Roe and Howland in Racine around 9:00 a.m.

Cisneros is a Hispanic man, standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black dress pants, and a white dress shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.