MILWAUKEE — A crash blocked all southbound lanes of WIS 38 near Air Cargo Way in Milwaukee Saturday, August 5th.

It’s unclear what may have caused the crash, or whether there were any injuries.

It happened around 8:45 p.m.

The scene was cleared by 9:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.