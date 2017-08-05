× Wisconsin Humane Society warns owners of increase in deadly parvovirus

RACINE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society are warning dog owners in Racine dog after a spike of a deadly virus in the area.

In the last week, 5 dogs have died due to the virus, WHS reported.

“Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly virus,” explained veterinarian Dr. Nadine Langston with the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. “The virus is usually passed in stools and can last in the environment for years. Parvo affects both young dogs and unvaccinated adult dogs; for both, it is often fatal.”

Symptoms include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Lethargy

Pain

Dehydration

Sepsis

And death

“It is life-threatening to take your unvaccinated puppy outdoors in places where dogs frequent, such as dog parks,” said Dr. Langston. “It is a preventable illness, but several booster vaccines are necessary before your dog is fully protected, so young puppies are especially susceptible to contracting the illness.”

If you suspect your dog or puppy has parvovirus, please see a veterinarian immediately. The vaccine costs just $18.