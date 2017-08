× 1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes pole near Leon and Hoyt

MILWAUKEE — One person died and another was injured in a crash near Leon and Hoyt in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, August 6th.

It happened just around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a light pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

