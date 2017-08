× 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Old World Third and Juneau; driver taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — One person is arrested after a car struck two pedestrians early Sunday morning, August 6th.

Police say it happened outside of Ugly’s bar on Old World Third.

The two people are expected to be okay.

The driver was arrested for suspected OWI.

