× Greenfield police issue warning amid uptick in thefts from vehicles, garages, yards

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police said Sunday, August 6th they’re seeing an increase in thefts from vehicles, garages and yards, also seen in Oak Creek and other areas in SE Wisconsin.

Police are encouraging those who see something, to say something. If you notice something suspicious in your neighborhood, you’re asked to call police.

Meanwhile, Greenfield police pointed out that they have real-time crime tracking, and you can take a look at the incidents that may be happening in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE to access the Greenfield crime map.