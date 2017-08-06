“Had to try:” At half-way point, man leading recall effort against Mayor Barrett short of needed signatures

MILWAUKEE — The recall effort against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has reached the half-way point, and the man leading the push on Sunday, August 6th spoke with FOX6 News in his first television interview. Al Jansen said his group has collected more than 10,000 signatures — far short of the necessary number, but he said he’s not giving up.

“I’ve not liked the mayor for a long time,” Jansen said.

Jansen declined interview requests before this one, but at his home on Milwaukee’s south side, it was clear he has a lot to say.

“It’s time, and it’s time to do one of two things, from my perspective: It’s time to get involved and try to make a difference, or it’s time to move away from here,” Jansen said.

The 55-year-old former firefighter has a beef with Mayor Barrett over the downtown streetcar project, crime and possible lead exposure from water pipes. He said he’s enlisted at least 150 volunteers, counting the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee among them, but 30 days into his recall effort, he’s short of the 51,000 signatures needed.

“I don’t know. I can’t say. I know that we’re beyond 10,000. I know we’re beyond 10,000 so far,” Jansen said.

His effort hasn’t involved much fanfare. The recall doesn’t have a website.

“I know that social media’s huge, but through social media, I can’t get an electronic signature to count. I have to have a signature from someone,” Jansen said.

Mayor Barrett, who once challenged Governor Scott Walker in a recall election has said in previous interviews he takes the effort against him seriously.

“Nobody loves a recall, but I embrace the opportunity to talk about how hard we’ve been working to put Milwaukeeans to work,” Barrett said.

To critics who say his goal is unrealistic, Jansen said whether his effort succeeds or fails, it’ll be up to Milwaukee residents.

“We’re going to be here until September 6th, and if we drop our signatures, if there’s not enough, I’ll shake the mayor`s hand and say ‘I tried, and I’m sorry to have bothered you, because I had to try,'” Jansen said.

Asked Sunday if the mayor wanted to respond, a spokesman said Barrett’s previous comments stood.