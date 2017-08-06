Man pronounced dead at scene of crash involving motorcycle near 20th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, August 6th.

It happened near 20th and Villard around 7:00 p.m., and involved the motorcycle and a vehicle.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was a man.

A FOX6 viewer on Sunday evening shared a photo showing a heavy police presence in the area:

We're working to gather additional details regarding this incident.

