“Obey God and he will bless you:” Milwaukee church hosts 2nd ‘No Empty Seats’ Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Building better lives and core values, one person at a time. Officials at a church on Milwaukee’s north side are hoping to unify the community with spiritual guidance.

“Be careful with what you like, because what you like has been the very thing that’s destroying you,” Marlon Lock, pastor at Unity Gospel House of Prayer said.

Pastor Lock on Sunday, August 6th used upbeat hits to grab the congregation’s attention, and then reinforced the word of the Lord.

“We want to do what God likes — which is love everybody,” Pastor Lock said.

It was a ‘full house’ at Unity Gospel House of Prayer Sunday morning, on the church’s second “No Empty Seats” Sunday, which proved to be a great success.

“We as a church, we have a responsibility. Oftentimes, we do the work inside of the four walls that we really should outside of the four walls,” Pastor Lock said.

Church officials invited family, friends and community members to attend this unconventional service — which is part of it’s effectiveness.

Pastor Lock said he can relate to those in Milwaukee’s inner-city.

“If people don’t know you’ve been in the struggle, you understand the struggle, then when you tell them about the struggle, they’ll say ‘well you can’t relate to what I’m dealing with.’ To God be the glory. Everything that was negative in my life, God had a way of turning it around for my good, so now I use it to my advantage as a platform,” Pastor Lock said.

He combined testimony with scripture and some traditional and not-so-traditional hymns to inspire and motivate his congregation.

“Obey God and he will bless you real good,” Pastor Lock said.