Television personality Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized in Spain

LONDON — Television personality Jeremy Clarkson has been hospitalized with pneumonia while vacationing in Mallorca.

“The Grand Tour” motoring show says Clarkson was hospitalized Friday while on a break in Spain. Clarkson posted an image on social media Saturday showing his arm with a hospital identity badge.

The 57-year-old quipped: “not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”

Clarkson had been on vacation with his family after shooting the Amazon Prime show with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.

The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program “Top Gear.” They signed with Amazon for “The Grand Tour,” after Clarkson was fired for punching a producer in a dustup while filming.