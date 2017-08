× Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries when his squad crashed

TOWN OF OTTAWA — A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries when his squad car was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, August 5th.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near Highway D and Moraine Hills Drive in the Town of Ottawa.

The deputy was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

