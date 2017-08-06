× “We tried hard:” Anna Faris, Chris Pratt announce separation after 8 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES — Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation after eight years of marriage, TMZ is reporting.

They made the announcement Sunday night, August 6th, saying: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

They go on to say they want to keep the situation private for their son’s sake, adding they still love each other will cherish their time together.

Pratt and Faris got hitched in July 2009. They have one young son together, Jack.