“We tried hard:” Anna Faris, Chris Pratt announce separation after 8 years of marriage

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 27: Actress Anna Faris (L) and Breakthrough Performer of the Year award winner Chris Pratt attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
LOS ANGELES — Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation after eight years of marriage, TMZ is reporting.
They made the announcement Sunday night, August 6th, saying: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”
They go on to say they want to keep the situation private for their son’s sake, adding they still love each other will cherish their time together.
Pratt and Faris got hitched in July 2009. They have one young son together, Jack.