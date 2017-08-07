“A lot of fun:” WI native who excelled at Stanford now in 1st year of her professional golf career

BROWN DEER — She excelled both on and off the golf course at Stanford University, and now, a Wisconsin golfer is taking the next step in her career.

“I still feel like I’m living this dream. I think that it will really hit me when my teammates, my old teammates go back to school and I’m still golfing and I don’t have any homework to do,” Casey Danielson said.

After four years at Stanford, Danielson is in the midst of her first year as a professional golfer.

“A lot of the tournaments I’ve played in have felt really familiar for me. I think first of all, because a lot of the players are players I’ve played with before, whether it was junior golf or college golf, and I know I can compete against them and it’s fun to see them,” Danielson said.

The Wisconsin native made her Symetra Tour debut in Brown Deer — fresh off the heels of her first LPGA Tournament in Green Bay.

“Now it’s just staying really consistent and really focused and working really hard every week and bringing it every week I think that’s gonna be the biggest factor,” Danielson said.

Danielson was a factor during her Stanford days — helping the team win their first NCAA Championship in 2015, and now that she’s moving on, she’s grateful for the lessons learned.

“Being surrounded by such great teammates and great golfers that helped me a lot. Learning how to practice and have fun. Learning different types of shots and having great team practices and individual practices and also my coach Ann Walker,” Danielson said.

Now, golf has brought Danielson back home, at least for a few tournaments, and she’s welcoming the homecoming.

“I know that there are so many fans out there. When I was up in Green Bay at the LPGA Tournament I would hear ‘On Wisconsin’ as I was walking down the fairways and that just means a lot to me and I hope it’s fun for everyone,” Danielson said.

As for her parents, they’re busy splitting time between her and her brother, who’s also a professional golfer.

“It’s a lot of fun. My brother has been a lot of help especially because he’s had a year of this already. He’s been a lot of help with questions, how to set up your finances, get the caddie ready, travel so that’s been a lot of help,” Danielson said.

Danielson finished tied for 14th in the PHC Classic in Brown Deer after shooting a 67 in both rounds two and three.