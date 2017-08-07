× Caught on camera: 1 of 4 arrested after Jeep stolen from Richfield home in the middle of the night is charged

RICHFIELD — One of four suspects arrested by ATF Task Force agents in connection with the theft of an SUV that was stolen from a home in the Village of Richfield early on August 1st — a crime caught on camera — has been charged.

17-year-old Corey Williams faces one count of burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime and one count of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 1st, around 12:30 a.m., a call came in from the homeowner indicating there was a male suspect wearing red shorts inside his home on Conestoga Trail in Richfield. Investigators learned a 2017 red Jeep Cherokee had been taken from the home.

Investigators spoke with the homeowner, who said he was in the bathroom on the main floor of the home when he thought he heard a noise. He then observed the man inside his home, and screamed. He said he saw the suspect running down the hallway, and said all he could see was red shorts and a white shirt. He soon saw a red vehicle leaving the driveway.

A female homeowner indicated the keys were missing for the Jeep. Additionally, golf clubs were taken from the home.

The homeowners provided investigators with Ring doorbell surveillance footage showing two suspects — African-American men with tattoos, one wearing red pants.

Investigators took a look at the surveillance video, and recognized Williams in that video.

The stolen Jeep was located near 62nd and Sheridan on August 1st around 11:30 a.m. A tire deflation device was placed on it, and investigators performed surveillance in the area. Eventually, four people exited a nearby apartment building and as they approached, it appeared that they noticed the tire deflation device, so they turned to go back to the apartment.

A foot pursuit ensued, and two of the four suspects weren’t located. Williams was one of two arrested. The complaint indicates he was wearing red pants and a white shirt, and he matched the individual caught on camera inside the Richfield home.

Williams made his initial appearance in court in this case on August 3rd. Cash bond was set at $10,000. A hearing was set for August 17th.