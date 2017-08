× Colectivo Session Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew now available in select cafes

MILWAUKEE — It’s now easier to take Colectivo’s iced coffee with you when you’re on the go.

In addition to the Traditional Iced Coffee, Colectivo now offers Session Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew in select cafes.

It is brewed and bottled through 3 Sheeps Brewing.

Colectivo officials described it as having a “velvety body with notes of berry, cocoa and a citrus finish.”

