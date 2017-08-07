Family of Lynn Rickard, missing since June 25th, increases reward in case to $25K

KANSASVILLE — The family of Lynn Rickard, missing from Kansasville since June 25th is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

The original reward of $10,000 was increased to $25,000 on Monday, August 7th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

In July, the Milwaukee Police Department’s Mounted Unit assisted with the search for Rickard. As of July 1st, the mission was focused on recovering her body.

59-year-old Rickard went missing during the early morning hours of June 25th. Rickard was reportedly wearing pajamas, or she was possibly nude when she left her mobile home in Kansasville. Authorities said she suffers from mental illness and medical issues requiring oxygen. Rickard’s husband John said she was suffering from paranoia and was taking new medication, to no avail.

“The last night I seen her, I gave her her medicine and she says ‘this just ain’t working,” John Rickard said in early July.

Cadaver dogs and drones have also been utilized in the search.

