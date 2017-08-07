× Gifts to the Community: Free admission at the Milwaukee Public Museum August 12th

MILWAUKEE — You can get into the Milwaukee Public Museum for free on Saturday, August 12th, thanks to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

As part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community,” there will be extended hours on Saturday at the museum. It’ll be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The museum is located at 800 W. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

The free day Saturday will feature free shows, bonus activities and “the full array of museum exhibits.”

These Gifts to the Community “represent the (Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s) commitment to building community and providing access to opportunities that enrich lives.”

Below are some of the bonus activities you can enjoy Saturday at the museum: