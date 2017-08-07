Gifts to the Community: Free admission at the Milwaukee Public Museum August 12th
MILWAUKEE — You can get into the Milwaukee Public Museum for free on Saturday, August 12th, thanks to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.
As part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community,” there will be extended hours on Saturday at the museum. It’ll be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The museum is located at 800 W. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
The free day Saturday will feature free shows, bonus activities and “the full array of museum exhibits.”
These Gifts to the Community “represent the (Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s) commitment to building community and providing access to opportunities that enrich lives.”
Below are some of the bonus activities you can enjoy Saturday at the museum:
- Continuous free shows throughout the day in the National Geographic Dome Theater & Daniel M. Soref Planetarium
- Special programming designed to educate and enhance experience of the total solar eclipse that will be visible to North America on Aug. 21:
First 5,000 kids 13 and under will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses
Full-dome eclipse previews as part of all planetarium shows
Giant shrunken solar system display; special telescopes to observe the sun (clear skies permitting); and hands-on eclipse activities (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Docent led window interpretations in European Village (9-11 a.m.)
- Live bug experience in Bugs Alive (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Volunteers in Streets of Old Milwaukee, Third Planet and Bison Hunt to discuss history (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Chocolate cart in the Rain Forest (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Crafts for kids in the Steigleder Gallery, which will also serve as a family respite space
- Additional free short films in the Gromme Theater
- Discount coupons for a return visit
- Visitors will likely experience longer wait times at Museum elevators. If possible, MPM encourages you to leave your strollers at home or in your car so you can access the exhibit floors using the stairs and escalators.