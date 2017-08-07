× Man seriously hurt when he failed to negotiate a curve on Washington County highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old man had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a crash Sunday evening, August 6th in the Town of Barton.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 5:00 p.m, and involved a single vehicle.

Officials say the 28-year-old man was headed westbound on County Highway D, west of Kettleview Drive when, for unknown reasons, he was unable to negotiate a curve and left the roadway after overcorrecting.

The vehicle rolled multiple times, and the driver was ejected. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.