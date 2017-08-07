Man vs. Food reboot: Casey Webb stops by Sobelmans, Jake’s Deli, Mader’s in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Man vs. Food’s Casey Webb will be in Milwaukee for the show airing Monday night, August 7th!

Jake’s Deli officials said on Facebook in Monday night’s episode, Webb will be attempting the “Commish Challenge” at Jake’s.

He’ll also be stopping by Sobelmans Pub and Grill on W. St. Paul Avenue, and Mader’s Restaurant on N. Old World Third in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee Magazine, the episode airs at 8:00 p.m. on Travel Channel.

Milwaukee Magazine is reporting Monday night’s episode will be the first of the resuscitated Travel Channel show Man vs. Food.

Webb replaces actor Adam Richman in the reboot.

CLICK HERE for much more from Milwaukee Magazine!