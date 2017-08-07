Marquette HS graduate helps soccer team to National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN--Ben Leas graduated from Marquette University High School this year. But that's probably the second biggest accomplishment of the summer. Ben also played for the FC Wisconsin U18-19 select soccer team. This summer they won the NPL National Championship. They defeated New York SC 3 to 2 in the championship game in Westerfield, Indiana. Ben is a defender, playing center back. In the fall, Ben will be heading to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin. He will also be playing for the soccer team. Ben says his first memory of playing soccer is when he was 5, and his parents didn't tell the truth about his age so he could play in a camp with his older brother.

