× Police: Gymnastics coach arrested, accused of exposing child to pornographic material

BROWN DEER — A 36-year-old West Allis man has been arrested — accused of exposing a child to pornographic material.

According to Brown Deer police, their department received a complaint on July 24th from staff at a gymnastics facility about possible inappropriate behavior occurring between a gymnastics coach and a student.

An investigation into the allegation was initiated and it was determined that no sexual assault had occurred. During the process of the investigation it was determined that he coach did expose a child to pornographic material.

The coach, a 36-year-old West Allis man, was arrested and will be referred to the District Attorney’s office for possible charges.

No additional details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.